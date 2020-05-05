Husband sends wife’s 3,000-piece jigsaw puzzle crashing to the floor as she places the final piece

24 SHARES Share Tweet

A man left his wife infuriated after he threw her huge jigsaw puzzle against the dining room doors.

Tony Jakes, from Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire was recording partner Kelly as she attempted to complete a 3,000-part jigsaw of Neuschwanstein Castle.

But seconds before fitting the final piece, the dad-of-two decided it would be the perfect time to pull a prank.

‘Right so here we are, the moment of the 2020 lockdown in the Jakes household,’ he says in the footage.

‘Kelly has been doing this puzzle for about three weeks, and this is the final moment she gets to put the final piece in… or does she?’

Tony then pulls the surprise move of sweeping the picturesque puzzle on to the floor and quickly escapes into the lounge.

Seconds later, Kelly’s shock turns into anger as she can’t believe what Tony has done to her hard work.

‘You f****** w*****! I can’t believe you just done that. Tony, you better pray to God you’re fishing rods are going to survive,’ she can be heard saying.

‘Hey, don’t get too hasty,’ replies Tony.

The video has been viewed over 600,000 times, with hundreds commenting with their thoughts on whether Tony’s prank was wise.

Posting the video, Tony said: ‘S*** has just got real in the jakes household 2999 piece puzzle up the wall. Had to go save my fishing rods.

‘Kelly Jakes please forgive me to much wine. Pray for me people.’

Neuschwanstein Castle is one of the most popular puzzle designs in the UK, and comes in several different sizes ranging up to 4,000-piece sets.

It is also rumoured to be the inspiration for the fairy tale castle in the Disneyland logo and theme parks.