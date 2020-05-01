 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Husky Energy swings to quarterly loss on impairment charge

By Denis Bedoya on May 1, 2020

April 29 – Husky Energy on Wednesday posted a quarterly loss compared with a year-ago profit, and recorded impairments of C$1.1 billion ($788.76 million) related to its production assets as a fall in oil prices eroded their value.

Net loss stood at C$1.71 billion, or C$1.71 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of C$328 million, or 32 Canadian cents per share, last year. ($1 = 1.3946 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

