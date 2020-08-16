Husky starved by cruel owner as revenge undergoes heartwarming transformation

A poor husky who was reduced to a “bag of bones” by his cruel owner has undergone a heartwarming transformation after being rescued and given a loving home.

The dog named Finn had been chained up for almost two years without access to proper water or shelter when his owner used the pet to take revenge on his ex-wife.

Organisation Pet Angels Rescue in Oklahoma said the neglect came after the owner got the husky when he was a puppy as a gift for his wife, but not long after she filed for divorce.

As a way to “get back at her” the owner stopped feeding Finn properly, tied him to a chain and left him to suffer badly. When he was eventually found by rescuers, he was dangerously underweight and had very little fur left.

One of the rescuers from Pet Angels said: “As soon as we pulled up, we just kind of looked at each other, we just lost it.

“He was a bag of bones, he had barely any fur on him. It was absolute pure neglect.”

Once he was put in the car to be taken away, the husky curled up into a ball and slept for the entire two hour journey back to the shelter.

Despite being severely emaciated and suffering from parasites and mange, Finn’s rescuers were shocked at his strength having not walked properly for two years – but as soon as they put the lead on him, he was “ready to go”.

Everyday he began to look healthier, doubling his weight and growing his fur back, and staff said they think it was the first time in Finn’s life he had been given any form of attention.

He now looks like a “totally different dog” who is “instantly forgiving” and he’s found a new home with loving owners.

Pet Angels Rescue said: “His adopters actually came to see him very early on in his recovery.

“They’ve been incredible, they’ve given him the best life.”