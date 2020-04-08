‘I need to earn your votes’: Biden tries to lure in Bernie supporters, but sales pitch flops HARD

Joe Biden did his best to woo Bernie Sanders supporters to his campaign after the senator suspended his campaign, but many made it clear they are not buying into the sales pitch.

“I want you to know that I see you, I hear you, and I understand the urgency of this moment,” Biden tweeted to Bernie supporters on Wednesday, shortly after Sanders announced a suspension of his campaign.

“I hope you’ll join us. You’re more than welcome: You’re needed,” the former vice president added.

Biden followed up that post by promising to “defeat Donald Trump,”“make college affordable” and provide “healthcare” to all Americans.

Few would confuse Biden with Sanders. Despite both fighting for the same nomination, Biden is far more of a moderate and establishment-friendly in his party, while Sanders found popularity championing radical socialist ideas, such as Medicare for All.

Many Bernie voters did not take kindly to Biden’s pitch and made it clear they will not be supporting the nominee.

“No,” writer John Hamburger simply replied to Biden’s tweet.

“No amount of lip service will fix your campaign,” added J. Rand Hoobald.

“Medicare for All or stay in the basement,” tweeted cartoonist Brian McFadden.

“Not a chance. & fyi to the staffer who wrote this, it doesn’t sound anything like something Joe would say,” added another commenter.

Author and activist Linda Sarsour even encouraged people to continue voting for Sanders in the primaries, despite the senator being out of the race.

“Bernie Sanders is still on the ballot. You can still cast your vote, that is YOUR right & increases Bernie’s delegates to yield influence on Biden & the DNC’s platform. We are a movement folks, we pivot. This is not the end, this is the beginning,” she tweeted.

“There was zero legitimacy in the Democratic primary. Zero. The DNC manipulated it at every level, then held ‘elections’ in the middle of a pandemic,” writer Ben Norton added.

With Sanders gone from the campaign trail, Biden has a clear path to the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, but Sanders supporters are still up for grabs. President Donald Trump also made a pitch to “Bernie people” on Wednesday, and invited them to join the Republican Party, noting his trade policy agreements with Sanders and arguing the Vermont senator getting out of the race is exactly what the “Democrats and DNC wanted.”

