‘I was disappointed’ Eamonn Holmes admits he thought Phillip Schofield was resigning

THIS MORNING host Phillip Schofield today announced he is gay, before coming on to the show to speak to the audience and Holly Willoughby about his sexuality. However, Eamonn Holmes thought he was announcing his exit from the show.

This Morning viewers were surprised this morning when Phillip Schofield gave a statement about his sexuality, as he announced he is gay. This announcement came out just before he appeared on the show to discuss the announcement with his on-screen partner Holly Willoughby.

After the heartfelt discussion with Holly, Phillip welcomed over Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford – who were hosting the Friday show – to come and sit with them. The emotional chat left everyone quite tearful, prompting a few exchanges of hugs between the four presenters. After Ruth and Phillip embraced, Eamonn chimed in to give the host a hug of his own. After the embrace Eamonn commented he was “disappointed” as he thought Phillip was coming onto the show to announce he was quitting.

He jovially said: “I’m disappointed in a couple of ways. “First of all, I heard it was a big announcement from Phillip – I thought you were going to come in and announce you had resigned and I would get the job! But that wasn’t to be.” As the sofa laughed, Eamonn launched into his second joke, saying: “And the second is. “There’s this great imponderable in life that has always irritated me.

“I thought: How come he can sit in a hot tub with Holly Willoughby and Steph [Phillip’s wife] doesn’t have a problem, and Dan [Holly’s hudband] doesn’t have a problem?” Continuing to laugh at the jibe, Phillip held Holly’s hand and confessed: “This is the sister I never had.” Holly agreed, saying: “We’re very lucky. Very blessed.” After the chuckle, Eamonn went on to congratulate the presenter on making his emotional announcement.

He shook Phillip’s hand and began: “It’s fantastic that you have spoken out, and there will be so many people who will be strengthened by what you said. “We will be the first to stand beside you. Absolutely brilliant mate. As long as Steph’s happy, family’s happy, the girls are happy – we’re all happy for you.” Earlier in the show Holly read out Phillip’s statement in full, which included: “This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home. “I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grow-up daughters, Molly and Ruby.”