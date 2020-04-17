” I was in bench the day after the All-Ireland claiming, ‘Jesus this has simply taken place, hasn’t it?’

FOR KEVIN O’BRIEN, it’s been easy to allow his mind stray back a few decades over this past while.

Back in January himself and the Baltinglass class of 1990 were feted by the GAA in Croke Park on All-Ireland club final day.

St Patrick’s Day offered reason to reminisce and also pause about what their edge of Wicklow had actually achieved on the 30th wedding anniversary.

As well as over current days as well as weeks, with the rhythms of daily life so sharply interrupted, there’s been a comfort to be discovered in nostalgia for the close of the 80s as well as the begin of the 90s when they progression into the Gaelic football club limelight.

” We’ve a great deal of time to do points right now,” says O’Brien.

” And give thanks to God for mommies that maintained papers and also stuff. We’re having little journeys down memory lane.

” We obtained a box in Croke Park in January and had a great day. We had everyone there. The one good idea concerning it is that every person’s to life.

” Some of us call it St Con’s Day down right here, he (Con Murphy) is the guy that obtained 2-3 that day. It’s 30 years ago yet we do not neglect. I understand individuals that switch on the radio on Paddy’s Day to pay attention to Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh’s coverage of the suit, it’s like a ritual.

” It’s tiny things however a significant GAA neighborhood down below, football is very essential. We don’t rave it however we always remember it.”

The context of their success deserves keeping in mind. On a region scale, Wicklow football shares that baseless distinction with Fermanagh of offering the only two names missing out on from the rural rolls of honour.

At club level Baltinglass were the trail-blazers with their Leinster advancement in 1989, Rathnew consequently reproduced their feat in 2001.

Still there are just 13 areas where the local authorities have taken place to raise the Andy Merrigan Cup.

When Baltinglass obtained their hands on the prize in 1990, they made sure Wicklow were only the eighth region to provide an All-Ireland elderly club football champion.

” I obtained the feeling of the spirit of the place as well as why in 1990 this club from Wicklow, without any practice of winning All-Irelands behind it, radiated a beacon everywhere for all aspiring clubs,” wrote Jack Mahon in ‘For Love Of Town And Village’, his book that carried out an expedition right into All-Ireland club winners.

If their area origins used a lack of high-level success, the lack of tradition verified no barrier to Baltinglass. O’Brien won his initial area elderly medal in 1982. He had obtained contacted to the club’s flagship side a week after winning an U16 last.

That teen would certainly take place to become Wicklow’s most renowned footballer, their singular All-Star victor after his ventures in 1990 as well as later a sideline adjutant to Mick O’Dwyer’s leader duty in outlining a wonderful path for the area with the qualifiers in 2009.



>

Kevin O’Brien as well as Mick O’Dwyer during the 2009 championship. Source: Garry O’Neill/ INPHO Baltinglass gave a treasure trove of medals. He do with a collection of ten from his ventures in the Wicklow club football field, including 8 on the bounce in between 1987 and also 1994, before rural and also nationwide landscapes were dominated.

Success on the pitch is not the only dimension. They took plenty from that age.

After their day out on Jones Road on the 3rd Sunday of January, the Baltinglass crew visited on the Kiltipper Road in Tallaght. There they were held by the Thomas Davis club for the night. Between the clubhouses covers a distance of simply under 50km along the N81. Over three decades ago they were locked with each other in a Dublin-Wicklow football story that has actually unified them ever before since.

They collaborated for the Leinster senior club final in November 1989. It finished all square, 1-6 each. Two weeks later Baltinglass were victors by a slender margin, 1-9 to 0-11, in the replay.

Source: Irish News Archives Colleagues were restored in the 1990 Leinster decider, two days before Christmas. One more draw, 0-8 to 1-5. Climate scuppered the prepare for a replay. At some point on 27 January 1991, Thomas Davis prevailed by two factors.

A quartet of captivating encounters in St Conleth’s Park over the course of 14 months.

” There’s a serious connection there,” claims O’Brien.

” There’s people from (Thomas) Davis currently living in the Baltinglass location as well as training teams, they would certainly have children playing.

” There’s fantastic memories. We left one Sunday morning to go over to Newbridge to play them as well as there was incredible fog there. We arrived there and it was simply a non jogger. Our manager Tommy Murphy said that we were mosting likely to go residence as well as train for a number of hrs. Like any kind of player you’re crazy to obtain the suit going, so heads were down a bit.

” In the parking lot Paul Curran states, ‘Kevin are ye coming for a pint?’. I claimed no, we went training. That was the year they came back and beat us. There you go.

” Another time we reviewed and also it was simply an incredible wind. The goalkeeper needed to get a person to help the kickouts. Occasionally the ball headed out however lucky sufficient it went to one more fight and also a replay.

” You were virtually always marking the same fella. It was just exceptional things, you know. Pure football. There was a side to it, obviously there was. However you have to give substantial credit to Thomas Davis, they won three-in-a-row back in those times in Dublin and also that was some feat.”

Baltinglass had come close in Leinster prior to, defeated in a final replay against Portlaoise back in 1985. The pounding at the door inevitably repaid as well as they arised in the springtime of 1990 facing various and harder nationwide jobs.

Castlehaven landed in February with Niall Cahalane, Larry Tompkins as well as John Cleary fresh from Sam Maguire success with Cork the previous September. Normal free-taker Robert McHugh missed out that All-Ireland semi-final for Baltinglass with pneumonia. O’Brien and Tommy Murphy fulfilled the day before to create a method for placed balls.

The rainfall cascaded the early morning of that video game yet the area all placed in changes in to get rid of the lend a hand Aughrim, business in the community mindful of the bumper crowd that was coming down that afternoon. The underdogs chiselled out a 1-5 to 0-6 success and Croke Park bid.