Iain Dale left in tears as heartbreaking call ends in the most beautiful way

IAIN DALE was left in tears after a heart-wrenching call from a man who detailed the story of his daughter donating her organs after death.

LBC’s Iain Dale was reduced to tears during a call with a bereaved dad detailing the story of his deceased daughter’s organ donation. Iain Dale was discussing the Government’s plan to make it a legal requirement for companies to give two weeks bereavement leave on full pay to parents when they lose a child. A caller, introduced as Terry from Heathrow, explained how his daughter died in a road traffic accident and the time he and his wife had away from work.

The caller revealed his wife was given five months off work to get over the tragedy and that was the amount of time they needed. During the heart-wrenching call, Terry explained the emotional connection parents of donors create with the recipients of the organ and the importance of sending letters after the procedure. The caller said: “My wife sits on a knife-edge waiting for someone to come to send a letter to us to say. “Because that is what you would do.

“To let these people know that someone is living on through your daughter. “I have gone off the subject slightly but I think maybe that is what the organ donation people need, to be more forward about letting people know. “I know there are things you can’t tell but if people knew that the people who are living on had to respond, the organ donation would soar.” Mr Dale replied: “I know you were nervous about coming on because obviously it is a hugely painful subject.

“You will have helped a lot of people who have been in a similar situation to you with what you have said, Terry. “I want to thank you for telling us your story. “Your daughter will be very proud of you for doing so.”

