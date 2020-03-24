Ice Cube’s Big 3 To Launch ‘Reality Show-Style’ Tournament, Eyes Three-Week Quarantine Of Players

Amidst the threats caused by the Coronavirus crisis, Ice Cube’s Big 3 tournament is reportedly scheming a course of action to quench the thirst of sports fans who are completely deprived of competitive action to watch.

The prominent three-on-three tourney is targeting a “reality-show style” approach – a first of its kind – to serve its fans, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

“The Big3 plans to launch a quarantined, reality show-style three-on-three tournament in April to help curb the nation’s appetite for basketball in the aftermath of the coronavirus sports hiatus,” Haynes wrote.

Based on the report, Ice Cube and co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz will look for 16-22 players – all of which must be negative for COVID-19 – and house them for quarantine in Los Angeles where the games and the daily lives of the players are going to be “captured on camera for added drama and storylines.”

“To assure the league is operating under safe conditions, players will be quarantined in a large home provided by the league,” Haynes continued per his sources. “A basketball court/facility will be built on site. If a player breaks quarantine at any point during the tournament, he would be eliminated and removed from the premises.”

Under the tournament format, the games will be played for seven rounds with a reshuffle of teammates after the first round. A player who tallies three losses in total will be automatically sent home while the top three players at the end of the tourney will be expected to millions of dollars as the cash prize.

The new season of the tournament is tentatively scheduled on June 20 in Memphis.

Kwatinetz said that serving the fans through entertainment in sports will be significant in helping them cope with the tough times that the world is facing right now but made it clear that the league is taking all precautionary measures to protect the players with the utmost safety.

“As long as we can protect the players, which we will do through proper testing and quarantine, Ice cube and I feel we can give fans some safe, entertaining brand of basketball to get everyone through this pandemic,” Kwatinetz said per Yahoo Sports. “Cube and I have been in the entertainment business for 30 years. This is our job. People want to be entertained with all we’re going through and enjoy our sports. We think this will help.”