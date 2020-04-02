Idaho rocked by 6.5 earthquake, 2nd strongest on record (VIDEOS)

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake has rocked southern Idaho, the second largest ever recorded in the state. The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the epicenter was near the town of Challis.

The tremor struck shortly before 6pm local time, with a depth of 6.2 miles (10km). About 30 minutes after the initial jolt, the USGS reported an aftershock of 4.8 magnitude. Around two million residents live in the affected area.

While there are currently no reports of damage or injuries, videos shared across social media show homes being shaken by the jolt.

Idahoans from Magic Valley, Wood River Valley, Treasure Valley, and Pocatello said they could feel the tremor, while residents as far away as British Columbia, Canada and six surrounding states – including Montana, Washington and Oregon – also noticed the quake, according to local reports.

About 30 minutes after the initial jolt, the USGS reported an aftershock of 4.8 magnitude, which was followed by 20 smaller ones. The Geological Survey said aftershocks could continue over the next week, warning residents to “Be ready for more earthquakes.”

Tuesday’s seism was the among the largest to ever hit the state, outdone only by 1983’s Borah Peak earthquake – a 6.9 on the Richter scale – which killed two children and dealt millions of dollars in damage to buildings and infrastructure.

Though Idaho is not particularly prone to quakes, a pair of small tremors – 1.3 and 1.6 magnitude – were picked up on seismographs in mid-March. Earthquakes under 2.5 are typically not felt, however, and neither incident caused damage or injuries.

