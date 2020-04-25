If Lautaro Martinez’s $119M Deal Fails, Barcelona To Chase Liverpool Target: Report

FC Barcelona reportedly will aim to sign Liverpool FC target Timo Werner this summer if they failed to rope in Inter Milan’s star striker Lautaro Martinez.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Barcelona are aware that they cannot afford Martinez’s transfer fee of $119 million at the Italian club. If Inter Milan do not reduce the price tag this summer, Barcelona have identified RB Leipzig’s Werner as their next serious target, who is reportedly available for $64 million, as reported by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

Werner has been impressive over the last few months. RB Leipzig recently knocked last year’s runner’s up, Tottenham, out of the Champions League and qualified for the quarters for the very first time. Werner scored the lone goal in the first leg before he was once again remarkable in the return leg, even if he did not score in his side’s 3-0 win. It is understood that Barcelona scouted Werner in the second leg game at Leipzig’s Red Bull Arena in March.

Barcelona are not the only ones battling against Liverpool for the 24-year-old German forward. Even the likes of Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Real Madrid have shown interest in the player. Real are looking to sign Werner if they do not manage to sign Kylian Mbappe or Barca target Martinez.

Premier League leaders, Liverpool, are however considered to be favorites to sign Werner as the player has admitted to being a big fan of The Reds boss Jurgen Klopp. Apart from Werner, Liverpool are also targeting the likes of Jadon Sancho and Ousmane Dembele ahead of the summer transfer window.

