Illinois G Griffin to transfer to Syracuse

Illinois sophomore guard Alan Griffin has committed to transfer to Syracuse.

The 6-foot-5 native of Ossining, N.Y., will have two years of eligibility with the Orange.

“The main reason was that their plan matched mine,” Griffin wrote in the text message to Syracuse.com. “They were straight-forward (with) what needed to be done.”

Griffin averaged 8.9 points and 4.5 rebounds in 28 games (one start) with the Illini in 2019-20. He also served a two-game suspension for stepping on the chest of Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic.

Griffin wrote on Instagram on March 24 that he would enter the transfer portal.

“I also want to thank the university, my teammates, the coaching staff, and all of the staff,” Griffin wrote. “After careful thought and consideration, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal. I wish all of the upcoming and current players and coaching staff best of luck next season!”

He is the son of former NBA player and current Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin.

