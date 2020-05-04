 Press "Enter" to skip to content

‘I’m glad to see he is back & well!’ Trump welcomes Kim Jong-un’s public reappearance after weeks of death rumors

By Denis Bedoya on May 4, 2020

President Trump welcomed the news of Kim Jong-un’s public appearance at an opening ceremony of a new plant, following weeks of rumors about the North Korean leader’s health, fueled in part by Trump’s own vague statements.

‘I’m glad to see he is back & well!’ Trump welcomes Kim Jong-un’s public reappearance after weeks of death rumors

US President Donald Trump, who has been asked about Kim by reporters on a near-daily basis recently (and who dropped some cryptic remarks, like saying he had “a very good idea” about Kim’s condition but could not “talk about it”) welcomed his “friend’s” reappearance in public.

North Korean state media released photos and video of the country’s leader, Kim Jong-un, opening a new fertilizer plant on Saturday. Said to have been shot on May 1, the footage shows a smiling Kim cutting the red ribbon, accompanied by workers from the plant and other officials, including his sister, Kim Yo-jong.

Rumors of Kim’s illness and even death by a variety of causes – ranging from botched heart surgery to a mishap during a missile test – were actively spread by Western media, while lacking any solid proof and backed only with accounts from various ‘intelligence’ and ‘defector’ sources. They were triggered by the fact that Kim missed the celebrations of his late grandfather’s birthday amid the coronavirus pandemic, and North Korean media published no new footage of Kim since April 12.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Published in News Summary

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from News SummaryMore posts in News Summary »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *