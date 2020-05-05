`I´m just better than them´ – Andy Murray breezes into…

Andy Murray joked he was just too good for the opposition after moving into the semi-finals of the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro.

Murray beat Alexander Zverev 6-1 on PlayStation game Tennis World Tour in a competition arranged to replace the postponed Madrid Open.

The Scot laughed off mischievous accusations from tournament organiser Feliciano Lopez, delivered with a smile, that his rivals were claiming the competition was being fixed in his favour.

[email protected]_murray and @feliciano_lopez can’t stop laughing when they get together! 😂 Quality interview with the Briton after progressing to the semi-finals of the #MMOPEN Virtual Pro!#PlayAtHome 🎮 pic.twitter.com/JWLq2UHfEJ — #MMOPEN (@MutuaMadridOpen) April 29, 2020

“I know it looks that way but I’m just much better than the other guys,” said Murray, who beat Rafael Nadal in the group stage.

“Sometimes when things look too easy people like to make conspiracies but this is the reality unfortunately.

“When I played Rafa, he said I was practising too much and now Zverev had the wrong controller.

Catch all the best moments from @andy_murray 6-1 victory over @AlexZverev earlier today 💪💪💪 #PlayAtHome pic.twitter.com/CqW1am5WyE — LTA (@the_LTA) April 29, 2020

“Everyone has got their excuses but the reason is I’m just better than them.”

Murray will face Diego Schwartzman in the semi-finals and is the sole British hope left after Johanna Konta suffered a 6-0 quarter-final defeat to Caroline Wozniacki.

The charity initiative will donate 50,000 euros (£43,600) to the Madrid Food Bank to help reduce the social impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The winner of each tournament will get 150,000 euros (about £130,000) from

which they will be able to decide how much they donate to their colleagues on

the tour who have been worst affected by the sport’s shutdown.