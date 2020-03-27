‘I’m so happy I can barely speak’: Trump responds to Romney’s negative coronavirus, gets bashed for ‘sarcasm’

President Donald Trump says Senator Mitt Romney not having coronavirus is “really great news,” but he followed that up by slamming him as a “RINO” and “terrible presidential candidate.”

Romney announced this week he has tested negative for Covid-19 following a move into self-isolation in Utah after he discovered Senator Rand Paul — with whom he’d had recent contact — had tested positive for the disease.

Trump took his usual swipes at his political adversary, though this time in a rather sarcastic fashion.

“This is really great news! I am so happy I can barely speak,” the president tweeted in response to Romney’s news.

“He may have been a terrible presidential candidate and an even worse US Senator, but he is a RINO [Republican in name only], and I like him a lot!” he added.

As it comes often, critics pulled no punches on Trump’s reaction, telling him to stop the “sarcasm” and accusing him of being a “toddler” in the middle of a pandemic crisis.

His words, however, should not be too much of a surprise. When the president was asked on Sunday about Romney moving into self-isolation, he responded by saying, “Gee, that’s too bad.”

Asked if there was sarcasm in his response, he replied, “None whatsoever.”

And then, as if right on cue, Trump reacts to the negative test news with a tweet dripping in obvious sarcasm.

