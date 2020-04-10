‘ImAPet’ out as coach of Evil Geniuses

Chet “ImAPet” Singh is out as coach of Evil Geniuses’ Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team.

The team announced his departure on Saturday, and ImAPet followed with a Twitlonger post that detailed a conflict he had with two of his players, Peter “stanislaw” Jarguz and Tarik “tarik” Celik.

The 23-year-old said he “felt extreme depression” about leaving behind the team and the friendships he had gained with some players.

“We were able to be respectful and productive but still had fun with each other,” ImAPet wrote of those players. “It’s no secret my relationship with Stan and tarik was absolutely horrendous. I don’t know what I could trust from them in multiple 1on1s nor did I agree with how we were changing the team strategically when we were all discussing what direction we needed to take to improve our consistency.

“There was a lot of hypocrisy on the team on certain cultural beliefs and views on the game. … I had my changes I wanted to do and ultimately they didn’t happen and here we are now.”

ImAPet said he wanted to continue to coach and did so as recently as Friday, when Evil Geniuses lost 2-1 to Team Liquid in ESL Pro League Season 11. EG finished second in round-robin play with a 3-2 record.

He was named coach in May 2018, and Evil Geniuses was ranked No. 1 in the world for part of 2019 and won ESL One New York and StarSeries i-League Season 8.

Evil Geniuses next play Thursday when they face Team Liquid in the upper bracket final of ESL Pro League Season 11.

–Field Level Media