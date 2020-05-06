IMF approves $650 mln in emergency pandemic aid for…

WASHINGTON, April 29 – The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday its executive board had approved $650 million in emergency financial assistance to help the Dominican Republic respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

The emergency assistance will help the Caribbean nation meet urgent balance of payments needs and support essential health expenditure to combat the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus and mitigate its economic damage, the IMF said.

It was the 40th such request approved, the IMF said. More than 100 of its 189 members have requested emergency aid to respond to the pandemic. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)