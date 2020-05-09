 Press "Enter" to skip to content

IMF poised to approve over $500 mln in pandemic aid for…

By Denis Bedoya on May 9, 2020

WASHINGTON, April 30 – The International Monetary Fund’s executive board is scheduled on Friday to consider Ecuador’s request for $500 million in emergency financing to combat the coronavirus pandemic, according to the IMF’s website, a sign that approval is imminent.

Setting a firm date for board consideration usually indicates that the proposal is slated for approval, according to sources familiar with the process.

Ecuadoran Finance Minister Richard Martinez last month said the cash-strapped Andean nation had reached a deal with the IMF for $500 million in financing. IMF officials this month said they were working to process the request as soon as possible. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Published in News Summary

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from News SummaryMore posts in News Summary »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *