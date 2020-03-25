In dark about economic outlook: ALP

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers says the Morrison government should at least be releasing a cut down version of economic forecasts when it hands down its latest $66 billion stimulus package.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg announced last week that the May budget has been put back until October , allowing more time to gauge the impact of the coronavirus and to ensure the 2020/21 budget can set out a path to economic recovery.

Dr Chalmers said Labor understands there are pressures in rolling out a budget in May in the face of COVID-19.

But he says he doesn’t want businesses and the broader community in the dark for 10 months about the state of the economy and the budget bottom line.

“I don”t think that they should prevent us seeing an updated set, a cut down set of forecasts and the budget bottom line,” Dr Chalmers told ABC television on Sunday.

The last economic forecasts were handed down in the mid-year budget review in December when the government was still forecasting a $5 billion budget surplus.

The surplus is now gone and is turning into a large deficit as stimulus measures are rolled out and revenues are hit by slowing economic activity as a result of COVID-19.

The economy was forecast to grow by 2.25 per cent in the 2019/20 and by 2.75 per cent in 2020/20 at the time of the mid-year review.

However, last month Treasury said this summer’s bushfires and the impact of the virus would cut 0.7 percentage points from growth in the March quarter alone.

Economists expect the economy to go though a recession, the first in nearly three decades.