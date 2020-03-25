In Pictures: Britons celebrate Mother´s Day at a distance

As the UK celebrates Mother’s Day, social distancing measures imposed amid the coronavirus outbreak mean many people cannot visit their families.

For those with parents in their 70s or older, contact is restricted to phoning, video calls, or keeping a safe distance from their elderly relatives.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he could not “sugar-coat” the threat the virus poses to vulnerable groups in particular, and urged Britons to “avoid any unnecessary physical contact or proximity” to family.