In South Carolina, Democrats are fighting for the black voice

After the Democratic primaries in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, it is South Carolina’s turn today. It is the last primacy in a series of small states prior to Super Tuesday. In South Carolina, the candidates face a new challenge: here it is the vote of the black voter that determines the outcome.

Where Iowa and New Hampshire have a predominantly white population, many black people live in South Carolina. That is why it is very important for the candidates to take the win here. Whoever wins in South Carolina puts themselves on the map with black voters throughout America.

For a long time it seemed that Joe Biden would be the winner in South Carolina; he has been at the top of the polls for the past six months. Many black voters support him because of his years of experience as a senator, his commitment to black Americans and his role as president of President Barack Obama.

The lead is shrinking

Biden is therefore counting on a win in South Carolina, but his lead in the polls has shrunk further and further in recent weeks. Defeating Trump is priority number one for African-American voters, voter surveys show.

Due to the poor results in Iowa and New Hampshire, more and more black voters doubt whether Biden is the best candidate. Bernie Sanders benefits from this. He shot up in the polls in South Carolina in recent weeks.