‘Inadequate armor’? FETISH supplier donates gear to ‘underfunded’ NHS as Covid-19 deaths pass 1,000 mark

With Britain’s National Health Service struggling to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, help has come from the most unlikely source. A company supplying medical equipment to hardcore fetish enthusiasts has donated its stock.

Over 17,000 Britons have contracted the Covid-19 coronavirus, among them Prince Charles and Prime Minister Boris Johnson. More than 1,000 have died. In the country’s hospitals, shortages of vital protective gear have been reported, though Downing Street has blamed a surge in global demand for the shortfall.

Schools have been asked to donate goggles from science classrooms, manufacturing firms have donated respirators, and tattoo studios have given away gloves and masks. Help has also come from one niche firm that makes a living supplying Britain’s fetish community. MedFet announced on Friday that it would donate its entire stock of disposable scrubs to an NHS hospital.

Today we donated our entire stock of disposable scrubs to an NHS hospital. It was just a few sets, because we don’t carry large stocks, but they were desperate, so we sent them free of charge.We don’t usually do politics on Twitter, but here’s a short thread. [1/5] pic.twitter.com/Z4ygmGr99M — MedFetUK (@MedFet_UK) March 27, 2020

These aren’t the ‘sexy’ Ann Summers nurse costumes you might see on Halloween night. Instead, they’re actual sterilized medical scrubs, usually sold to people whose idea of a quiet night inside involves forceps, catheters, and amateur proctology. The company’s ‘needle play’ range is among its most popular.

In making its announcement, the company lashed out at “chronic underfunding and cuts” to the NHS. It said that these cuts “sent the NHS into this battle with inadequate armour and one hand tied behind its back.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock — who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week — downplayed reports of shortages in British hospitals, but admitted that there had been “challenges” in distributing supplies.

As the British public came together at 8pm on Thursday to applaud the frontline healthcare workers battling the rampaging Coronavirus, surely there were some keen fetishists among them pleased to know their costumes would be put to use tackling a national crisis, instead of the usual adult activities.

