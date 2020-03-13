Income tax calculator: How much can you earn before paying tax?

INCOME TAX can take away a huge part of our wages but how much can you earn before paying income tax in 2020?

Income tax is seen as a necessary evil by many – the tax takes money out of your pay packet but puts it back into running the country – into departments such as health and transport. HM Treasury has calculated that in 2019/2020 financial year, 31.4 million Brits will pay income tax. This is because of historically low unemployment figures.

What is income tax? Income Tax is a tax you pay on your earnings. You pay tax on the following things: money you earn from employment

profits you make if you’re self-employed – including from services you sell through websites or apps

most pensions, including state pensions, company and personal pensions and retirement annuities

rental income (unless you’re a live-in landlord and get less than the rent a room limit)

benefits you get from your job

income from a trust

interest on savings over your savings allowance

You don’t pay tax on all earnings, though, for example: the first £1,000 of income from self-employment – this is your ‘trading allowance’

the first £1,000 of income from property you rent (unless you’re using the Rent a Room Scheme)

income from tax-exempt accounts, like Individual Savings Accounts (ISAs) and National Savings Certificates

dividends from company shares under your dividends allowance

some state benefits

premium bond or National Lottery wins

rent you get from a lodger in your house that’s below the rent a room limit

How do I calculate my income tax? Put away your calculator and get online. The easiest way to calculate how much income tax you will pay this year is with Gov.UK’s tool If you have more than one job, you should use the calculator for each one separately.

How much can you earn before paying tax? Not everyone has to pay income tax. You have to earn a certain amount of money before having to pay up, but this rate changes. This sum is called the basic personal allowance, and in 2019 to 2020 it sits at £12,500. A basic tax rate of 20 percent applies to everyone who earns between £12,501 and £50,000. This is 7.9 percent higher than it was in 2018/2019 (£46,351), when the basic personal allowance was £11,850. If you make more than £50,000 in 2019/2020, you will pay 40 percent tax on any income you earn over this amount. And if you earn more than £150,000 per year, you’ll pay an additional rate of 45 percent tax over this amount.

Where does the money go? The money the government collects from Income Tax is then pumped back into the UK. So that includes education, defence, health and transport, for just a few examples. Social protect was the biggest public spend for 2019/2020, with £256 billion. This was closely followed by health, with £166bn and education, which received £103bn. Chancellor Rishi Sunak will deliver the Budget in Parliament today, so these figures could change for the 2020/2021 financial year.

