Income Tax warning is issued as these Britons set to ‘pick up most of coronavirus tab’

INCOME TAX and National Insurance contributions are outgoings many are familiar with, however, this week, a warning has been issued to certain Britons.

It comes amid the coronavirus crisis, which saw the Government introduce emergency support packages in an effort to help businesses and individuals survive the economic impact of the UK’s coronavirus lockdown. Among the measures announced by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak were the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme – which is also known as the furlough scheme – and the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme, both of which were taken up by millions of Britons.

The unprecedented spending by the Government has been substantial; The Office for Budget Responsibility estimates the Government could spend as much as £300billion over the next year alone. And, there’s been no shortage of speculation about ways in which Mr Sunak may look to cover the costs. According to UHY Hacker Young, millennials and the younger Generation-Z may face higher tax bills in the future to cover this dramatically increased public expenditure. It comes after the national accountancy firm said the amount of Income Tax paid by millennials – meaning individuals aged between 23 and 39 – in the UK hit a record high last year.

The amount increased 13.4 percent to £34.4billion, up from £30.4billion the previous year, said UHY Hacker Young. Aside from the coronavirus spending, millennials already face a rising tax burden due to the “fiscal drag” process, UHY Hacker Young said. This is where the threshold at which people pay higher taxes, or tax and National Insurance brackets, increase at a slower rate than inflation. As such, this puts more of the age group onto higher tax rates.

Furthermore, millennials are more likely to be hit by future rises to taxes such as National Insurance contributions – which have been rising in recent years – than baby boomers, the firm added, as older generations are more likely to have retired. Additionally, millennials are also more likely to be caught out by any new restrictions on the amount that individuals can save tax free through pensions. Analysis by UHY Hacker Young shows the amount of Income Tax paid by millennials has now increased by 78 percent over the last five years, up from £19.3billion in 2013/14. But, they’re not the only generation experiencing significant increases in Income Tax, as the younger Generation Z – which refers to individuals aged 23 and younger – saw a 112.9 percent increase to £0.35billion last year.

Currently, Generation X (individuals aged 39 to 55) has the biggest Income tax bill at £79billion, increasing five percent from the year before. The Income Tax bill for baby boomers (individuals aged 55-74) decreased two percent to £55.5billion over the same period. Neela Chauhan, Partner at UHY Hacker Young, said: “Rising salaries and static tax brackets mean millennials are paying more in income tax than ever before. “Massive coronavirus stimulus measures will have to be paid for at some point and it is likely that this will be done through higher future tax rates.