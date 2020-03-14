Income tax: What was detailed in the policy paper following the budget?

INCOME tax is levied on most forms of income such as wages, profits from businesses and pensions. Currently, there are allowances and thresholds in place to ensure that income tax is paid on a fair basis. Rishi Sunak brought up income tax in the recent budget but relatively little was actually laid out.

Income tax will be paid by most people who receive certain amounts of income. As it stands, people can earn up to £12,500 before any income tax is levied. Beyond this, charges will be introduced in a tapered fashion.

A “basic rate” of 20 percent will be charged on anyone who receives income between £12,501 and £50,000 This will increase to 40 percent for people earning between £50,001 and £150,000 or 45 percent for anything over £150,000. Anyone with taxable income over £125,000 will not receive a personal allowance at all. Many were keen to see if any changes would be made to the income tax system from the budget but it was relatively light on announcements.

Rishi Sunak only briefly mentioned income tax when discussing other taxes generally: “We promised to end low pay – we’re getting it done. And as people earn more – we’ll also cut taxes on their wages. “I am increasing, in just four weeks’ time, the National Insurance threshold from £8,632 to £9,500. That’s a tax cut for 31 million people, saving a typical employee over £100. “And taken together, our changes to the National Living Wage, income tax, and now National Insurance… …mean that someone working full time on the minimum wage will be more than £5,200 better off than in 2010.”

So the chancellor detailed that changes are coming for income tax but there was little detail on this. However, the government released a policy paper on the budget the day after it was announced. Within this document, more detail was given on personal taxation. As it detailed: “Income tax and National Insurance exemptions for bursary payments to care leavers – the government will legislate in Finance Bill 2020 to introduce an income tax exemption for the bursary paid by the Education and Skills Funding Agency to care leavers aged 16 to 24 who start an apprenticeship. “Corresponding legislation will be introduced to mirror the income tax exemption for NICs.

“This legislation will confirm HMRC’s current position that care leavers’ bursaries are tax exempt, including those paid prior to the 2020-21 tax year. “Increasing the flat rate deduction for homeworking – The government will increase the maximum flat rate income tax deduction available to employees to cover additional household expenses from £4 per week to £6 per week where they work at home under homeworking arrangements. This will take effect from April 2020.” Income tax changes will also come into effect for various other schemes and it looks like they will start from April, coinciding with the tax year ending.