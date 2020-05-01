Incredible footage shows Katie the greyhound mimic a fire engine siren as it drives past her home

A pet greyhound named Katie was captured perfectly imitating a fire engine that drove past her home.

NSW Fire and Rescue shared an adorable video of Katie copying the siren noise from her front porch.

The emergency service captioned the footage: ‘We all need a little help from our friends.’

‘Katie the greyhound takes her job as “back up howler” very seriously,’ they wrote.

The video clip showed how Katie began to howl before the firetruck came into view.

The greyhound then expertly matched the sound and speed of the fire engine’s siren as it drove through her suburban neighbourhood.

Katie even changed her pitch to mimic the firetruck’s sound after it had driven past.

Viewers were impressed by Katie’s skills and praised the ‘wonderful helper’.

One commenter wrote: ‘What a gorgeous girl trying to help the firies! Almost perfect pitch.’

Another viewer said: ‘Good girl Katie! What a beautiful girl with a beautiful singing voice!’