Independent Amash takes key step to seek US presidency

US congressman Justin Amash, who left the Republican Party amid frustrations over Donald Trump and then voted for his impeachment, announced Tuesday he was preparing a run for president as a third-party candidate.

“Let’s do this,” the independent lawmaker from Michigan said in announcing he had launched an exploratory committee, a strong sign he will make a longshot bid for the White House.

Amash, an independent since quitting the GOP last summer, seeks the nomination of the Libertarian Party, which promotes civil liberties and limited government.

“We’re ready for a presidency that will restore respect for our Constitution and bring people together,” he said on Twitter.

“I’m excited and honored to be taking these first steps toward serving Americans of every background as president.”

Amash, 40, would jump into a race that already features its main protagonists: the incumbent Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

A third-party victory would be highly unlikely, but Amash has the potential for reshaping the race should he be on the ballot in November.

It remains unclear whether he would have a greater impact on Trump or Biden.

He could draw support from Republicans or independents frustrated with Trump. Likewise, he could earn votes from Democrats who are unhappy about Biden’s candidacy.

In 2016, Green Party nominee Jill Stein drew thousands of votes from Democrat Hillary Clinton, and Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson earned about three percent of the national vote.

Amash has long been a vocal Trump critic. Elected to Congress in 2010, he often pushes for a more open legislative process, including input from rank-and-file members, greater government accountability and reduced federal spending.