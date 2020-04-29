Indian actor Irrfan Khan dies after long battle with…

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

By Denis Bedoya on April 29, 2020

MUMBAI, April 29 – Irrfan Khan, an Indian filmstar who brought a modern sensibility to recent hit movies and featured in several Hollywood films such as “Life of Pi” and “The Namesake”, died on Wednesday.

Khan’s death, after a prolonged battle with cancer, was confirmed by a spokesman for the actor in a brief statement.

Khan was among the first Indian actors to make a consistent mark in western cinema, following earlier crossover pioneers like Saeed Jaffrey, Roshan Seth and Om Puri. (Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Euan Rocha and Himani Sarkar)

Denis Bedoya

