Indian Wells organisers reveal measures to combat coronavirus as ATP and WTA stars arrive

The tennis world is dealing with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak ahead of one of the biggest events of the calendar.

Indian Wells officials have confirmed they are taking measures to deal with coronavirus ahead of the event next week. The first ATP Masters 1000 and WTA Premier Mandatory event gets underway amid the backdrop of the public health crisis.

In the US, the death toll from the strain has reached 11 following the death of a patient in California. And California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a statewide emergency, with the state now following in the footsteps of Washington and Florida. Indian Wells takes place Palm Springs, California and the world’s best players have begun arriving at the complex, often referred to as ‘Tennis Paradise’. Rafael Nadal flew to Indian Wells after playing an exhibition in Atlanta while new world No 3 Dominic Thiem has been practising with tournament director Tommy Haas at the venue.

The WTA has already cancelled the Xi’an Open and Kunming Open in China which is due to be played in April. Other tennis events have already felt the impact of the virus with China forfeiting a Davis Cup tie because its men’s team is unable to travel to Romania for the playoff match this weekend. The ATP and WTA insist they are monitoring the situation and in a statement to the New York Times, Indian Wells chiefs say are following the medical advice provided and have added over 250 hand sanitisers for players, fans and staff. The statement said: “We are closely watching the developments with the coronavirus.

“We remain very positive about this year’s BNP Paribas Open and look forward to welcoming everyone to Indian Wells very soon. “We are in constant communication with the WTA and ATP Tour, are following the guidelines of the Eisenhower Medical Centre, the Riverside County Health Department and the CDC, and continuing to monitor the situation. “We have more than 250 additional hand sanitisers throughout the facility and are proactively working with our staff, volunteers and vendors to review best health practices and protocol. “As always our absolute top priority is the health and safety of the athletes, fans and everyone involved with the tournament.”