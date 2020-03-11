Indian Wells Paribas Open cancelled due to coronavirus days before Novak Djokovic match

Indian Wells’ BNP Paribas Open tournament has been cancelled at the last minute.

Indian Wells’ BNP Paribas Open has been cancelled at the last minute due to a local case of the coronavirus. The tournament was set to begin today, and marks the first major sporting event to be cancelled in America as a result of the virus outbreak. Novak Djokovic was the top seed, and was meant to be playing in the opening days.

A local case of the coronavirus had recently been confirmed, and tournament directors insisted that they had no choice but to stop play. Medical professionals and the State of California had advised that the tournament needed to be cancelled in order to protect the thousands of fans attending the two-week tournament. The tournament is the first major sporting event to be cancelled in America as a result of the outbreak, and happened as a result of the local case. In a statement, tournament officials confirmed that a public emergency had been declared in the Coachella Valley area.

The statement does mention the possibility of playing the event at another time, but it is tough to see where a gap in the calendar would enable that. “There is too great a risk, at this time, to the public health of the Riverside County area in holding a large gathering of this size,” said Dr. David Agus, Professor of Medicine and Biomedical Engineering at the University of Southern California. “It is not in the public interest of fans, players and neighboring areas for this tournament to proceed. “We all have to join together to protect the community from the coronavirus outbreak.”

Martin Massiello, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Eisenhower Health said: “We appreciate the proactive stance tournament organizers are taking to ensure public health and safety. “We are very disappointed that the tournament will not take place, but the health and safety of the local community, fans, players, volunteers, sponsors, employees, vendors, and everyone involved with the event is of paramount importance. “We are prepared to hold the tournament on another date and will explore options.” Fans will be able to receive refunds, or have their ticket moved to next year’s tournament.

Rafael Nadal and Djokovic were both in Coachella Valley, as well as Naomi Osaka. Tournament organisers had already begun putting precautions in place, but now it has officially been scrapped for the year. It is the first major sporting event in America to be cancelled, and is unlikely to be the last. Last week, Nadal expressed that he hopes the outbreak is dealt with soon.