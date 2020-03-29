Indigenous job-seeker program suspended

The Morrison government has suspended a controversial work-for-the-dole scheme operating in remote communities over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Community Development Program has been condemned for the way in which it effectively punishes indigenous people in remote areas.

Indigenous Australians Minister Ken Wyatt said work-for-the-dole would be suspended from Monday.

As well, requirements for CDP service providers to deliver services face to face will be removed and job seekers engaged in online training or other online activities will have the flexibility to continue on a voluntary basis.

The National Indigenous Australians Agency has instructed CDP service providers to not apply any jobseeker compliance action, such as financial penalties, while the coronavirus’ spread is tackled.

Mr Wyatt said he had also lifted existing suspensions and penalties for CDP job seekers.

“The health and wellbeing of all Australians remains our highest priority as we manage the threat of COVID-19 in remote communities,” he said in a statement.