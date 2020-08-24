Indy 500 start time UK: What time does the Indy 500 start in the UK?

The Indy 500 is here but what time does the race start in the UK? Express Sport is on hand with all the details.
The Indy 500 sees Marco Andretti start in pole position after denying Scott Dixon in qualifying. Andretti, the last driver in the Fast Nine to make his four-lap run around the 2.5-mile oval, needed to better Dixon’s 231.051mph average.
And the American did just that, producing 231.068mph to secure pole.
“Obviously, I was emotional. We put so much into it. This place means so much to us as a family,” said Andretti.
“We’ve just been through so many ups and downs at this place. Obviously, my [late]cousin, John, is riding with me, my grandfather from home.
“We know family is pulling for us. We live and breathe this sport, this race in particular.”
Elsewhere, double F1 world champion Fernando Alonso qualified in 26th place.
The Spanish driver posted a four-lap speed of 228.678mph in his in his Arrow McLaren.
Alonso said: “Did not have the speed but happy with the run. Some interesting people around our position.
“Always very intense for four laps at Indy! Now one day less for the big one. Race car felt good.”
When is the Indy 500?
The Indy 500 takes place this Sunday, August 23.
What time does the Indy 500 start?
The race gets underway at 6pm in the UK.
How to watch the Indy 500?
The action will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 throughout the UK.
Existing customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app.
For those without a subscription, Sky Sports passes are available through NOW TV.
A daily pass costs £9.99, while a monthly pass is available for £33.99.
Indy 500 odds (The Pools)
17/4 Dixon, Scott
7/1 Rossi, Alexander
15/2 Andretti, Marco
17/2 Hunter-Reay, Ryan
10/1 Newgarden, Josef
10/1 Pagenaud, Simon
This article contains affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission on any sales of products or services we write about. This article was written completely independently, see more details here