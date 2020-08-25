Inflation latest: Living costs and fuel prices surge as pay rises hit ten-year LOW

Rising fuel prices and expensive haircuts helped to drive up inflation to its highest rate in four months. Struggling retailers also offered fewer summer sale discounts on clothes after suffering a slump during lockdown. Higher costs pushed up the Consumer Prices Index to one percent in July from 0.6 percent in June, according to the Office for National Statistics.

It came as a study found pay awards fell to the lowest levels in a decade as large numbers of workers suffered wage freezes.

The headline pay award fell to 0.5 percent in the three months to July, down from the 2.2 percent seen in each of the three previous rolling quarters, according to analysts XpertHR.

Inflation was higher last month than the 0.6 percent experts had expected but still remains below the Bank of England’s two percent target.

Economists said the shock rise is likely to be a blip.

Philip Shaw, from Investec, said: “July’s figures are unlikely to mark the beginning of a period of rising inflation.

“One factor adding to price pressures has been the release of pent-up demand in the high street, which should dissipate over the next month or two.”

James Smith at ING said: “The combination of VAT changes and the eat out to help out scheme mean we’re set for a big downward move in August, while the rise in unemployment means domestically generated inflation is set to remain muted.”