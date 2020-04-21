Infographic: Jobless Claims Top 22 Million Over The Past Four Weeks

New U.S. labor market data released on Thursday revealed another massive increase in jobless claims for the week ended April 11. That week alone, more than five million Americans newly applied for unemployment benefits, bringing the total for the last four weeks to a whopping 22,034,000. In historic context, the latest numbers are quite literally off the charts, illustrating the devastating effect the coronavirus has had on the U.S. economy. According to the DOL, previous peaks had occurred in the fall of 1982 and in March 2009, when initial claims had reached 695,000 and 665,000, respectively.

The rapid (albeit expected) rise in unemployment was driven by the measures taken to contain the COVID-19 epidemic in the United States, which has led to widespread closures of bars, restaurants and movie theaters as well as halting most travel, shocking the transport and hospitality industries to the core. “Today’s report reflects the continuing impact of the important public health measures being taken to defeat the coronavirus,” Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia said in his official statement on yesterday’s report. “Americans are making sacrifices for the wellbeing of the country, and the Trump Administration is moving quickly to support workers and small businesses during this difficult time.”