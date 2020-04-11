Infographic: Steep Growth Of Coronavirus Cases In New York

Despite experiencing an early onset of coronavirus equal to Washington and California, COVID-19 cases in New York state have been growing exponentially and have been pulling far ahead of those recorded in other states. A visualization of cumulative case numbers shows just how much faster New York cases have been increasing.

Health care providers have been feeling the consequences of the surge and the capacities of hospitals in the state and the city have been stretching thinner.

County level data published by Johns Hopkins University shows that by Monday, New York City alone had logged over 72 thousand out of the almost 132 thousand cases recorded in the state.