Infographic: The Status Of Global COVID-19 Border Closures

As well as implementing lockdowns or strict social distancing measures, many governments around the world closed their borders to noncitizens and nonresidents in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19. According to a new Pew Research Center analysis, around 93 percent of the world’s population or 7.2 billion people live in countries with travel restrictions.

This infographic visualizes current border closures worldwide as of April 02, 2020. Roughly 3 billion people, or 39 percent of the overall total, live in countries where borders are completely closed to noncitizens and non-residents such as new immigrants, business travelers and tourists.