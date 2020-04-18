Infographic: When Is The World Going Back To Normal?

According to a survey by Ipsos, perceptions about when society will go “back to normal” after the COVID-19 pandemic – if that is at all possible – differ widely across the globe.

Interestingly, and maybe also a little discouraging, is the fact that a country like Japan, which has been dealing with the outbreak since January and has just recently been experiencing tighter restrictions, is the least confident about a return to normal by June. Only 19 percent of Japanese think their country will lift restrictions by then.

On the other end of the spectrum is Brazil, where President Jair Bolsonaro has refused to shut down the country and 85 percent believe things will normalize by June. In India, which has been put on national lockdown quite early in the outbreak, 83 percent of respondents thought the same. In China, where the outbreak first originated and was brought under control, 78 percent share the sentiment.

European countries, like the hard-hit Italy, Spain and France, as well as Germany, are found somewhere in the middle, with populations torn on whether June will mean garden parties and beach retreats or solidary walks and staycations abound.