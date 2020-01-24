Inheritance Tax: Changes proposed in new bill in House of Lords – could it affect you?

INHERITANCE TAX is a tax on the estate (meaning the property, money and possessions) of a person who has died. A new rule is being considered by the House of Lords. What would the proposed changes mean for members of the public?

The standard Inheritance Tax rate is charged at 40 percent, however it is only charged on the part of the estate that is above a specific threshold. The standard threshold is currently £325,000, however there are certain instances where anything above this threshold is not subject to the tax.

For instance, if a person leaves everything above the £325,000 threshold to their spouse, civil partner, a charity, or a community amateur sports club, then there normally would be no Inheritance Tax to pay. Another example of where there would be no tax to pay is if the value of the estate is below the £325,000 threshold. Additionally, if a person gives their home to their children (which includes adopted, foster, or stepchildren) or grandchildren, then the threshold can increase to £475,000. Furthermore, if a person is married or in a civil partnership and their estate is worth less than the threshold, any unused threshold can be added to the partner’s threshold when the other person dies.

This means that the surviving partner’s threshold can be as much as £950,000. However, should a new rule which is being considered by the House of Lords become law, then cohabiting siblings could find themselves free of Inheritance Tax on property left to each other. Conservative peer Lord Lexden has introduced a new bill to address what he calls the ”worst injustice” of cohabiting siblings facing large inheritance tax bills. The bill states siblings must have lived together for at least seven years, and the surviving sibling must be over the age of 30.

It comes after the high-profile case of Catherine and Virginia Utley, whose case to be considered exempt from Inheritance Tax on assets left to each other was rejected. The siblings have lived together for more than 30 years. They have said that under current rules, when one of them dies, the other would be forced to sell the family home in Clapham, London, due to a huge £140,000 Inheritance Tax bill. Sibling refers to brothers and sisters, as well as half brothers and sisters.

It would apply to England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. The bill would need to go through a series of readings in both the House of Lords and the House of Commons before it could become law. However, despite the proposal for the change in rules, Inheritance Tax experts say the move does not go far enough to protect the many households affected by growing Inheritance Tax bills. Kelly Greig, head of later life planning at Irwin Mitchell, said: “While I’m sure cohabiting siblings will be pleased at the news that this is a priority in Parliament, the bill only goes so far to address the much bigger issue of the lack of legal protection for cohabiting couples.