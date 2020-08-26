Inheritance Tax threshold 2020: What is the Inheritance Tax threshold in the UK? Who pays?

INHERITANCE TAX is levied when a loved one dies – and can have a big influence on what you get.

Inheritance Tax is by far the most hated tax in the UK. However, there are thresholds and rules which mean you don’t need to pay the high percentage rate on as much as you think.

How does Inheritance Tax work? Inheritance tax is a tax on the estate of someone who’s passed away. How much you pay depends on the value of your estate – which is valued based on your assets – which is cash in the bank, investments, property or business, vehicles, payouts from life insurance policies – minus any debts and liabilities.

What is the tax free allowance? This tax year, everyone is allowed to leave an estate valued at up to £325,000 plus the main residence band of £175,000 – making the total allowance £500,000 per person. For an estate worth less than this, no inheritance tax is paid – making the threshold for the 2020/21 tax year £500,000. For anything over this amount, you pay 40 percent tax.

So for example, if you leave behind assets in 2020/21 worth £525,000 (assuming you have just one property), your estate pays nothing on the first £500,000, and 40 percent on the remaining £25,000 – a total of £10,000 in tax. The estate can pay Inheritance Tax at a reduced rate of 36% on some assets if you leave 10% or more of the ‘net value’ to charity in your will. However, if you are married or in a civil partnership, the rules are slightly different. Married couples can pass their possessions to each other tax free in most cases.

A surviving partner can use both tax free allowances, providing their deceased partner did not use there’s up in a gift prior to their death. In 2020/21, most married couple or civil partners can pass on up to £650,000, or £1m if your estate includes your home. The main residence nil-rate band can be thought of as an extra property allowance designed to assist people in passing on their homes. If Britons choose to pass their home to their child or grandchild, they may be able to receive an extra £175,000 in tax-free allowances this tax year.

This is only applicable to direct descendants, though, so extended members of the family cannot be considered. The amount could be substantial for many people, as coupled with the IHT threshold, it could shield their loved ones from a higher tax bill. In the current tax year, taking into account the £325,000 threshold, couples could be exempt up to £1million. For single people, the sum is halved to £500,000, but this is still a significant amount. In attempts to avoid taxation for their loved ones, some people may choose to give away a home before they die.

When do I need to pay inheritance tax by? The executor of the will must pay any tax owed to the Government within six months of when the person died. Depending on what they inherit, your heirs might also incur: Income Tax – if what they inherit produces a regular income (e.g. share dividends or rent from a property)

Capital Gains Tax – if they sell their inheritance (e.g. property) for more money than what it was worth when you died. How much they have to pay depends on whether they pay Income Tax at the basic or higher rate. If you’ve put your assets into a trust or you’re thinking about doing this, how much tax and what kind of tax they have to pay can get very complicated.

