Inheritance Tax threshold – how you could increase yours and reduce IHT bill

INHERITANCE TAX is paid on the estate of someone who has died and their assets are being handed on to someone else. Their estate will compromise most things of value such as property, capital assets and, of course, cash.

Often referred to begrudgingly as the “death tax”, Inheritance tax (IHT) can be a large and often unexpected bill. There is no IHT to pay for estates valued under £325,000, which is known as the nil rate band. However, with the rapid increase in house prices, many unintended families will be subject to this tax.

There are methods for reducing an IHT bill. IHT is only charged on the parts of the estate which are above the £325,000 threshold. If everything above that level is left to charity, a spouse or civil partner, or a community amateur sports club than there will normally be no IHT to pay. On top of this, if 10 percent or more of the total estate is left to charity, there will be a reduced rate of IHT on the remainder of the assets. Currently the IHT rate is 40 percent, which will therefore be reduced to 36 percent.

If a home is given away to children (including adopted, fostered or stepchildren) or grandchildren than the threshold can increase to £475,000, this is also known as the residence nil rate band. “Gifts” can also be utilised before death for IHT purposes. Gifts can be given to spouses or civil partners and incur no IHT. There are no limits on the amounts of gifts that can be given for this purpose. However it must be noted that gifts totalling more than £325,000 will be charged with IHT if the gift giver dies in the seven years after it was given.

Gifts can be an effective tool for IHT purposes but they can be a complex element to understand. The government defines a gift as anything that has value, such as money, property or possessions. They also detail that a gift can be a loss in value when something’s transferred, for example if a house is sold to the individuals child for less than it’s worth, the difference in value counts as a gift. Advice can be sought for gift giving and the government advises keeping records for: What has been given

Who it was given to

when it was given

How much it was worth

There may also be methods to reduce an IHT bill with clever domicile usages. The government details that if a person’s permanent home is abroad, IHT is only paid on the individual’s UK assets, examples including UK based bank accounts or property. HMRC treats people as being domiciled within the UK if they either had lived in the UK for 15 or the previous 20 years, or had a permanent home in the UK at any time over the last three years.