Inheritance tax UK: These assets can have IHT levied on them – full list

INHERITANCE tax has become the focus of many over the last few decades as rising house prices has pushed many people into its threshold. Estates valued higher than £325,000 will usually face an IHT bill but HMRC detail that few estates will actually end up paying the bill.

Inheritance tax (IHT) is typically levied on large estates when a person has died and is passing on their assets. The astronomical rise of property prices has meant that many families who would not have normally had to worry about IHT will need to pay the bill.

Despite this, HMRC detail that only between four and five estates in the UK end up paying IHT. While property will likely make up the bulk of an estate, it should be noted that many personal possessions and assets can be targeted. To value an estate when a person has died, the parties involved will need to: List out all the assets and work out their value at the date of death

Deduct any debts and liabilities

These assets can include items such as cash, land, jewellery, cars, shares, pay-outs from an insurance policy and jointly owned assets. Evaluating all of these potential assets should be done carefully as HMRC can ask to see records up to 20 years after the IHT is paid. Where IHT is due, it will usually be charged at 40 percent. However, this 40 percent will only be charged on the parts of the estate valued over £325,000.

So, for example, if the estate is valued at £350,000, 40 percent will be charged on £25,000. Funds from the estate can be used to pay the IHT to HMRC. This will be managed and handled by the person dealing with the estate, who will be called the executor if there’s a will involved. The beneficiaries (the recipients of the assets from the estate) will not normally pay tax on the things they inherit.

IHT must be paid by the end of the sixth month after the person has died. If this deadline is missed, HMRC will start adding interest to the debt. To get ahead of this, parts of the IHT bill can be paid before the estate valuation is finished. Any overpayments will be refunded by HMRC.