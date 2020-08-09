Inheritance Tax UK: These rules are particularly important for couples to note

INHERITANCE TAX, commonly known as IHT, is payable on the estate of a person who has passed away, but there are important rules for couples to note.

Inheritance tax is currently set at 40 percent by HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC). It is payable on the value of estates in Britain which fall above the current £325,000 threshold. Even for those who have an estate which falls below this figure, IHT is still important to bear in mind.

This is because these will still need to be reported to HMRC in order to receive the right valuation. There are, however, important rules to bear in mind for those who are married or in a civil partnership. These rules are likely to have a bearing on how much couples will be required to pay. As many will want to leave as much of their estate to their loved ones as possible, keeping these rules in mind is important.

Firstly, one rule is likely to exclude couples from paying any Inheritance Tax at all. The government website explains there is no Inheritance Tax to pay in certain circumstances. This includes if a person leaves everything above the £325,000 threshold to their spouse or civil partner. People who are married or in a civil partnership, with an estate worth less than their threshold, can have this unused amount added to their partner’s threshold.

This could serve as a valuable boost for a surviving partner, helping their threshold climb to up to £1million. But couples should also consider the gifts they hand out across their lifetime. Gifts are considered as anything with value, including money, property and possessions. The seven-year rule dictates that gifts which are given within seven years of a person’s death are subject to IHT, and the amount of tax can vary depending on when the gift was given.

This is called taper relief, and the government has provided a guide to how much people could be charged. For gifts given less than three years before death 40 percent tax is charged, with this amount reducing to 32 percent between three to four years. Gifts given four to five years before death are taxed at 24 percent, reducing to 16 percent five to six years before death. Finally, gifts given six to seven years before death are taxed at eight percent, and those given over seven years before death are free of tax.