Injured Man Utd duo back at Carrington ahead of Chelsea clash while two arrivals stand out

Manchester United players have returned to training following the Premier League winter break as they prepare to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday (8pm).

Manchester United players were photographed returning to Carrington on Saturday morning as they gear up to face Chelsea this weekend. The Red Devils have been enjoying an extended lay-off due to the Premier League winter break but are now back training for the clash with the Blues.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and a number of his first-team players were spotted pulling into United's AON training complex this morning. The Norwegian flashed a thumbs up at the waiting cameras as he returned to work, hoping to engineer a rise up the table from the Red Devils current spot in ninth. Solskjaer will have been boosted by the presence of both Scott McTominay and Axel Tuanzebe at Carrington this morning, with the pair continuing their recovery from injury. The duo travelled with the United squad for their training camp in Marbella, working closely with fitness staff on individually tailored programmes.

But Solskjaer has confirmed that neither player will feature against Chelsea on Monday, with both McTominay and Tuanzebe having been out of action since December. Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford are also on the sidelines while Timothy Fosu-Mensah remains out, with the Dutchman experiencing a set-back while at the camp in Spain. Speaking in a press conference last week, Solskjaer said: "I don't think we'll get anyone back for the Chelsea game. "Because Scotty, Axel, Tim, they didn't join too much so they're not ready to play that game. And Paul is not ready, of course.

“How do we go about playing without Marcus, Paul, Scott? You deal with it. “We’ve got players who are going to get a chance. They’ve now had a rest, a great rest.” Angel Gomes and Fred were spotted pulling into Carrington this morning, while two other arrivals caught the eye. Teenage sensation Mason Greenwood has given his Mercedes a makeover, with his grey ride now sporting a red ‘go-faster’ stripe down the bonnet and roof.

And assistant manager Mike Phelan was behind the wheel of the most ostentatious supercar on site, with the United legend driving a bright red Porsche into the complex. The majority of the squad was not spotted at the front entrance, while new signing Odion Ighalo has still not been seen at the training ground. The Nigerian striker has been kept away from the complex amid fears of spreading the coronavirus, having signed on loan from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua. Ighalo did not test positive for the virus but was put on a two-week incubation period – ending this weekend – as part of the government’s precautionary procedures.

However, Solskjaer has hinted that he could make his debut against Chelsea on Monday despite having not trained with his new team-mates. “I never said he was going to be ready to play on Monday,” said Solskjaer. “He’ll be involved with us and he’ll travel down with us and, obviously, now he’s out of that two-week period of precaution and it’s a precaution we’ve made. “He’ll travel with us and let’s see if he’s involved or not.