‘Insecure’ Season 4 Spoilers: 5 Things Fans Can Expect From The New Episodes

HBO’s hit-comedy “Insecure” returns Sunday after a two-year hiatus. The series, starring Issa Rae, has navigated the ins and outs of the black, female millennial experience since it first debuted in 2016.

Now, in Season 4, fans are expecting for loose ends from previous seasons to be tied up and answers to some of the most pressing questions, especially surrounding each of the characters’ love lives, to be explored.

Here are five things that we can expect the new season to dive into.

Issa’s Potential New Job

In the Season 3 finale, fans saw the possibility of a new horizon for Issa after a promising interview for a job with Beat Crew, TV Line reported. The Beat Crew nonprofit was a recurring theme throughout last season since Issa was first introduced to them in the third episode, “Bad Habits Die Hard.” Maybe Issa will finally have the chance to work for them in Season 4.

Exploring Different Types of Millennial Friendships

When it comes to delving into the ins and outs of millennial culture, “Insecure” delivers, particularly at exploring black, millennial friendships. As millennials are now in their mid-20s or 30s, we see the characters on the show navigate what many real-life millennials are experiencing: friends that are married or friends with babies. The Season 4 trailer touches on this briefly in the scene with Tiffany (Amanda Seales), a member of Issa’s inner circle of friends, who discusses her recent motherhood.

“I’m so over my mommy friends,” she said in the trailer. “They spend so much time worrying about appearances.

Navigating a Professional Relationship with Condola

Thanks to the help of her new friend Condola (Christina Elmore), it finally seems like Issa’s block party idea to benefit the community will kick-off. That is until the Season 3 finale ends with the surprise news that Condola is Issa’s ex-boyfriend Lawrence’s (Jay Ellis) new girlfriend. It’s clear from the Season 4 trailer that in this next season Issa will have to work on controlling her personal feelings toward Condola for the sake of her success.

Issa Finally “DTR” with Nathan

Issa’s new love interest in Season 3, Nathan, the Lyft driver she met after he picked her up for a ride in an earlier episode, returned in the finale. Although Molly (Yvonne Orji) tells him to go away when he shows up at Issa’s house on her birthday, we later see Issa having a conversation with Nathan himself. He explains that he had to leave to clear his mind of the negative mindset he was in, but that he is back now “for good.” Issa is reluctant to end things altogether with Nathan and her reluctance suggests he will play another large role in the new season, possibly even becoming her official boyfriend.

Molly Self-Sabotaging Her Love-Life… Again

Molly’s love life, like most characters on this show, is all over the place and Season 4 will most likely be no exception. Her character leaves her romantic life in disarray after she ends things with “Asian bae” (aka Andrew) and then rekindles them with a phone call where she explains the emotional baggage she still carries from her past relationships. In previous seasons audiences have also seen Molly grapple with the idea of dating a man who identifies as bisexual. Since Jared (Langston Kerman) popped up again more than once in the last season, it’s possible Molly will once again have to address her own insecurities with this theme.

“Insecure” airs on HBO April 12 at 10 p.m. ET.