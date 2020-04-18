Inside Ellen DeGeneres’ $27M Balinese-Style Mansion With Infinity Pool Overlooking Pacific

Ellen DeGeneres has quite a hatful of real estate properties under her name, and one of them is her current home, a gorgeous Balinese-inspired estate.

In an interview with Architectural Digest back in 2011, DeGeneres said her vast slew of purchased homes eventually became her passion and a profitable one at that. “The first thing I did when I made money was buy a house. And then…” she recalled during the interview, to which her wife, Portia de Rossi, chimed in with: “Another one, and another one and another one and another one.”

DeGeneres’ current $27 million abode is her fourth real estate purchase in California. The Balinese-style mansion spans a massive 8,188 square feet, replete with five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The stately TV host’s mansion sits in Montecito, California and was originally listed for $40 million, with a bargain price of $35 million, making DeGeneres and de Rossi’s purchase an up-to-par deal.

The home flaunts a cultural feel with an aesthetic that is Bali-inspired luxe. The use of bamboo materials for home’s ceiling as well as its oak floors emphasize the rustic features. The mansion’s entryway brags an entire wall of glass, allowing visitors to take a peek of the inside.

The flamed black limestone complements the inventive interiors of DeGeneres’ home. There is also a room with a thatched bamboo ceiling and glass wall sliders that opens into the backyard veranda where a fire pit and outdoor dining area is stowed.

The ambiance for coziness and solitude trails into their den area, where walls are lined with bookshelves that hold reading materials and other whatnot. This California mansion also has a guesthouse, complete with its own two ensuite bedrooms and kitchen, an office space, fitness gym with changing facilities, as well as a private cabana.

Exploring the home out back, DeGeneres’ sprightly structured domicile has a lush green lawn that widely extends leading into a basalt pebble infinity pool. What’s best? The serene blue waters of the Pacific Ocean is at view.

The California mansion is DeGeneres’ fourth jewel in her many other properties transactions over the past years. And maybe she might just be adding a fifth one soon to her developing real estate portfolio.