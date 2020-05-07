Inside The Block host Scott Cam’s $6million Sydney home

Scott Cam has one of the most impressive celebrity homes in Sydney.

And The Block host is now adding to the stunning Vaucluse property, putting his DIY skills to the test while self-isolating from coronavirus.

The 57-year-old Channel Nine star purchased the Mediterranean-style mansion for $4.6million in 2012, and according to Realestate.com.au it is now believed to be worth at least $6million,

The 57-year-old’s home boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

But Scott’s latest improvements include a ‘cave gym’ in his backyard and a recording studio so he can do his voice-over TV work remotely.

Scott’s gym features rubber matting, a bench and weights and a TRX suspension set-up.

The star’s new recording studio is situated in the back of his vast workshop.

‘Still working hard to bring you The Block in 2020,’ he said in a video on Wednesday, while showing off the tiny soundproofed room containing a professional microphone.

And when it comes to home renovation, Scott’s workshop has all the tools he needs.

Since purchasing it in 2012, the property become the perfect family home for Scott, wife Ann Cam and their three children, Sarah, Charlie and Bill.

There is a large kitchen and dining table for family meals, outdoor seating area and barbecue for alfresco meals and a pool table on the balcony for having fun.

Before COVID-19, the family would regularly welcome friends around for celebrations.

Scott splits his time between living in Sydney and working in Victoria, where the past nine seasons of The Block have been filmed since 2013.