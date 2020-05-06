Inside the top-secret plan based on a ‘COVID-19 matrix’ that could see parts of Australia opened up

Politicians are using a secret matrix code to decide which coronavirus restrictions will be lifted first, based on a risk versus reward model.

In New South Wales, where two people will be allowed to visit another household from Friday, officials are using the data to decide the best course of action.

The risk to people’s health is being weighed up against the economic benefits of lifting certain restrictions, as well as its impact on well-being.

Since strict restrictions on Australians every day lives were brought in on March 23 to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, after case numbers spiked.

But with the rate of infection dropping, known as flattening the curve, state premiers are looking to ease some restrictions for economic and personal wellbeing.

In the secret document which will come to guide NSW’s journey out of lockdown, advisors rated the benefits to the economy and people’s wellbeing against the risk of the virus spreading.

This data is being used to determine which restrictions will be lifted first to slowly get Australia back to normal, with fortnight-long breaks in between easing.

The easing of restrictions on outdoor gatherings is said to be NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian’s next aim, as it has high economic and wellbeing benefit – and a medium coronavirus risk.

But for outdoor gyms and playgrounds to reopen, the risk of COVID-19 spreading is still ‘medium’, but with only a ‘medium’ economic benefit.

Schools, which are heading back to normal by the third week of term two, are rated as having a ‘low’ risk of coronavirus transmission, but high wellbeing and economic benefits.

The government is putting in a two-week break every time restrictions are loosened, to ensure they have long enough to track its impact – and draw back if infections spike.

This means any more lifting of restrictions is unlikely to take place until at least May 15, two weeks after people were allowed back into friends and family’s homes.

The decision to allow two-person home visits came as it was decided to have a ‘low’ virus risk, and a high well-being benefits – despite limited economic advantages.

A future removal of the two-person limit on outdoor gatherings is likely to coincide with lifting bans on outdoor gyms and even playgrounds.

The plans were revealed as part of a top secret cabinet document, known as the COVID-19 Matrix, the Daily Telegraph reported.

By the time these restrictions are eased, likely in mid-May, it is hoped the state will have eased into the family visit restriction being lifted, with a limited increase in cases.

But reports suggested that there is a group of cabinet ministers in NSW pushing for a faster relaxation of lockdown laws, including Treasurer Dominic Perrottet, Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello.

There has been no indication of when restaurants, bars and cafes will return to normal, as they are considered to have a high risk of spreading the virus.

Despite the huge economic benefit, health experts said it was difficult to manage the risks associated with these businesses – particularly as many people may have COVID-19 with no symptoms.

It comes as Prime Minister Scott Morrison reiterated that the ban on international travel is likely to be one of the last restrictions to be lifted.

It may not come until early 2021, with large sporting events and concerts also likely to be off the cards for some time to come.

‘I can’t see international travel occurring anytime soon,’ he said on Thursday.

‘I look forward to the time where they can sit down for a meal at a restaurant or a cafe or a pub again.

‘I look forward to the time where they can see, whether it is the AFL, the netball, the NRL, or whatever code they support, and being able to watch that again.

‘But I can’t see them going along to a game for a while, those larger mass gatherings.’

He explained the ‘only exception’ to the travel ban was potentially New Zealand, but Jacinda Ardern has warned that she won’t ‘jeopardise’ the nation’s well-being.

‘One thing I’m not willing to do is jeopardise the position New Zealand is in by moving too soon to open our borders, even to Australia,’ the New Zealand prime minister said.

‘The same goes for New Zealand’s other Pacific Island neighbours critically dependent on the NZ tourism dollar.

‘We do have to be particularly cautious. [Our] Pacific neighbours [have] not [been] inflicted by COVID in [a] large part and the last thing we would want is to risk that.’

As the country continues its remarkable fight against COVID-19, infection rates remain low, encouraging state governments to lift some lockdown laws.

With many eager to escape their homes for the first time in weeks, some officials have warned ‘this is not a holiday’ and encouraged people to stay home if they can.

But some states have gone much further and lifted several restrictions, with others having changed very little – making it difficult for Australians to figure out the rules.

In Victoria, the state government is remaining prudent and has not announced any relaxation of lockdown laws, and will instead review them on May 11.

This is when the state of emergency ends, and also when the national cabinet is meeting to discuss any country-wide changes to the rules.

The rules staying in place in Victoria mean that people are still not allowed to leave home for non-essential reasons, and gatherings of more than two people are banned.

Essential reasons include going to work which can’t be done from home, buying groceries, doing exercise, caring for others or attending a medical appointment.

In Queensland, the state border is still closed, meaning people cannot travel in and out.

But those already in the state will now be allowed a family picnic, a weekend drive or even a jet ski, with national parks open from Saturday.

Residents can travel up to 50km from their home to do so, but must still practice social distancing and stay away from crowded areas.

The two-person rule still applies, meaning people cannot gather in groups or spend time with anyone from outside their household – unless they live alone.

Western Australia has eased several restrictions, and is crucially allowing groups of up to ten people at outdoor and indoor gatherings.

Residents can leave home for what officials call ‘non-contact recreational activities’, including picnics, fishing, boating, hiking and camping.

Northern Territory chief minister Michael Gunner said the territory would be lifting many restrictions in coming weeks as it was ‘the safest place in Australia’, with no new cases for three weeks.

From Friday, residents in the Northern Territory will be able to visit parks and reserves, as long as they maintain social distancing.

There have been no changes to social guidelines in ACT, with its chief minister Andrew Barr saying lifting restrictions was ‘not a race or a contest’.

In South Australia, which has enjoyed its fifth consecutive day with no new COVID-19 cases, there has been no lifting of restrictions.

But the kind seen in Victoria, NSW and WA were never imposed in the first place.

SA never enforced a two-person rule, but ‘strongly discouraged’ gatherings of more than two people.

Tasmania is also not planning to ease any social restrictions for some time, with the reopening of non-essential retail in the island’s north-west pushed back.