Institutions told to sign up to redress

About 300 institutions dragging their feet on joining the child abuse redress scheme have been warned “all bets are off” if they miss the June deadline.

Federal, state and territory ministers have again threatened to name and shame religious, community, charity and sporting groups and schools that refuse to sign up despite being named in redress applications.

The institutions also face the possibility of financial sanctions and changes to their charitable status.

“On the 30th of June, all bets are off in terms of protecting those organisation in the process of joining and if they haven’t joined, then we will name and shame them,” federal Social Services Minister Anne Ruston told the ABC on Wednesday.

The June 30 deadline still stands but the ministers overseeing the scheme have given institutions more time to complete the work necessary to sign up, partly because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Institutions named in redress applications or in the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse can now provide a written commitment to join before the deadline and complete the process by December 31.

“If we do not have a binding commitment from those 300 organisations, we will name them and action will be taken by various governments to make sure that these organisations understand that we take this really seriously,” Senator Ruston said.

The ministers have also made it possible for survivors who identify new organisations after June 30 to still have the chance to access redress.

Previously unnamed institutions not already part of the scheme will be given six months to join after being identified in applications, before being outed publicly and facing sanctions.

“This provides certainty for survivors who were victims of abuse in an institution that has not yet been named, that they can lodge their application at a later date, whilst ensuring that organisations cannot drag out the process of joining, which causes yet more harm to survivors,” the governance board said.

More than 6600 survivors have lodged applications for redress, with almost 1600 payments made so far.

About 500 applications are on hold because an institution has yet to sign up.

“We have to confess that certainly this is taking longer than any of us would have liked,” Senator Ruston said.

“We wouldn’t like to think that anybody died in the process of waiting for their redress claims and we acknowledge that some have.”

Applications by elderly and vulnerable people were being prioritised.