Interest rates: Do interest rates go up in a recession?

THE UK is officially in a recession following the coronavirus lockdown. Do interest rates go up in a recession?

The UK is officially in a economic recession for the first time since the 2008 financial crash. The UK economy suffered its biggest drop on record between April and June as the coronavirus lockdown measures all but halted many sectors of the economy.

The economy shrank 20.4 percent in comparison with the first three months of the year. It is the “largest recession on record”, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, and the first time a recession has been declared in the UK since the financial crash of 2008. A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of decline in gross domestic product (GDP) – the amount of goods and services a country produces. But monthly figures showed the economy bounced back by 8.7 percent in June, following upwardly revised growth of 2.4 percent in May, as lockdown restrictions eased.

The ONS said the economy is still a considerable way off from recovering the record falls seen in March and April after tumbling into the biggest recession on record. Further figures show the number of people in employment fell by the largest amount in more than a decade between April and June. A drop in GDP was expected during lockdown – while shops and businesses were closed, the total value generated by goods and services decreased. This has the knock-on effect of the people employed by those businesses earning less money – either a fraction of their salary or nothing at all if they were made redundant.

The chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “When we were talking about this a few months ago, I said hard times are coming. “Today’s figures show that hard times are here, hundreds of thousands of people have already lost their job and sadly many more will. “But I will say to people although tough decisions lie ahead for all of us no one will be left without hope or opportunity.” The UK’s recession is the deepest of any major global economy – compared with the end of 2019, UK economic output fell by a cumulative 22.1 percent in the first six months of 2020, a worse outcome than Germany, France and Italy, and double the 10.6 percent fall recorded in the United States, the ONS said.

What happens to interest rates during a recession? Interest rates play a key role in the economy and in the cycles of expansion and recession. The laws of supply and demand dictate what interest rates need to be – they represent both the price of liquidity for businesses and the preferences for present versus future consumption by consumers and savers – basically the link between on paper finance and the real interests of consumers. When an economy enters recession, demand for liquidity increases but the supply of credit decreases, which would normally be expected to result in an increase in interest rates.

However, a central bank, such as the Bank of England, can use monetary policy to counteract the normal forces of supply and demand to reduce interest rates – this is why we actually see falling interest rates during recessions. Interest rates in the UK currently sit at an incredibly low 0.1 percent, and will remain the same until the rest of the year. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts huge falls in GDP for 2020 as a whole – an extraordinary fall of 8.0% for the US and 10.2% for the UK. It estimates the entire world economy will shrink by 4.9% this year, making it the worst recession since the 1930s’ Great Depression.

