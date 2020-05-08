Interior designer Georgie Ezra reveals EXACTLY what you should and shouldn’t DIY

18 SHARES Share Tweet

With much of the population cooped up in coronavirus isolation, minds have turned towards renovating to stave off boredom – but there are specific areas you should and shouldn’t DIY.

Melbourne-based interior designer Georgie Ezra believes there are rooms you need to think about first when you’re renovating, and others which can easily wait till further down the track.

‘The kitchen, bathroom and living areas are the first and most important rooms to think about when renovating,’ Georgie told lifestyle publication, Bed Threads.

‘When I’m working with a client, I ask them to stay focused on the things in the kitchen that don’t work, because there will be little things that bug you every day that can be changed.’

Georgie suggests that you be vigilant about the finer details, like the proximity of the bins to where you prepare meals, the placement and size of the sink and the overall ‘flow’ of your kitchen space.

On the flip side, you shouldn’t forget about what is already working well in your space:

‘Clients always remember the things that bother them, and they forget to think about all the things that were working in the old kitchen. It’s important to assess what areas work and take them with you,’ she said.

When it comes to what you can and can’t do yourself, the interior design expert believes ‘everyone can absolutely give it a go to some degree’.

Georgie said the major dos are picking up a paintbrush and painting any wall in your home, as well as putting up new art and landscaping your garden or decorating.

‘Do not try any electrical or plumbing work at home – get an expert in, however,’ Georgie said.

The same goes for waterproofing, external digging and ripping out walls. Bricklaying and tiling are also nos, as is external digging – for which you should remember ‘dial before you dig’.

Most importantly, Georgie said everyone should work on developing their own ‘unique aesthetic’ with interior design, rather than copying someone else.

‘If you are overhauling your home, you need to be brave and make the space your own by being inspired rather than copying,’ she said.

Speaking previously to FEMAIL, Georgie shared the ten steps to a healthy home – including adopting the rule of five and embracing natural sunlight.

It might sound simple, but making your bed in the morning is the first – and most important – step towards a healthy home.

‘The tone of your entire day is set in the first hour of being awake,’ Georgia explained to FEMAIL. ‘The way you choose to spend this time will either set off a flow of events that will end up in an inspired, positive day ahead of you, or the contrary.’

Like your bed, the kitchen sink is another area that can hugely contribute to a healthier home – and clearing out the contents of it is crucial to happiness.

‘Commit to cleaning the contents of your kitchen sink every day,’ Georgia said.

‘Prioritise this task so that every morning when you wake you are greeted by an organised, clean, gorgeous kitchen, instantly raising your mood and spirits.’

While some people think that to have a perfect home, you need to invest hours and hours into preening, cleaning and styling it, Georgia said this couldn’t be further from the truth.

In fact, all you need to do is adopt a simple rule of five to have a healthy abode.

‘Every time you get up from your desk or walk through your home, select five things to put away,’ she said.

‘Alternatively, each hour set aside five minutes for organisation. By the end of the day, you could have accumulated an entire hour of cleaning.’

Plants and flowers in your home do more than just look pretty. They can help hugely with your health, too.

‘Indoor plantation and nature is directly linked to mental and emotional development, reduced stress and improved concentration,’ Georgia said.

There’s a reason why we feel down in winter, and it’s due to a lack of natural light and flailing serotonin levels.

‘Open the blinds and let some natural light and fresh air to flow through your home every day!’ Georgie said.

Burning oils and candles will instantly lift the spirits of a place – and help to make you feel calmer and more collected.

You should also seek to clear the clutter from your fridge door, as Georgie said there is a direct correlation between how much clutter is on the fridge door and how much clutter is through a home:

‘Get rid of the magnets, takeaway menus, calendars and photo frames as a step to a more de-cluttered home,’ she said.

Georgie recommends you also gather items you haven’t used for a while and put them in a box.

If you don’t miss them in a few weeks, it’s time to throw them out.

For many of us, after a busy day at work, the temptation to collapse in front of the TV is huge.

But Georgia said you need to refrain from watching TV when you’re trying to catch up with your family.

Last but not least, spending time with friends in the home is a great way to make your home feel healthier and happier.

‘Invite friends and family over, entertain and enjoy experiences in your home,’ Georgia said.

‘When you know you have guests coming into your dwelling you will put the effort into making it feel as special and striking as possible.’