Investigating the impact of COVID-19 social restrictions on health and wellbeing.

Swinburne researchers have launched a global survey that will monitor people’s health and wellbeing in response to the social restrictions in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The aim of this research is to understand how social distancing, self-isolation, and quarantine during this pandemic affects our health and wellbeing.

“Humans are social beings who rely on connections with other people to successfully thrive in the world,” says study leader, Dr. Michelle Lim, who leads the Social Health and Wellbeing Laboratory at Swinburne.

“When our connections are disrupted, it can impact our health and wellbeing. In these unprecedented times, as we try to contain the spread of COVD-19, the degree and types of connections we have are restricted. We are investigating the impact of these restrictions on how we relate to each other, as well as our physical and mental health.”

Participants aged 18 years and over are welcome to participate in The Survey of Health and Wellbeing: monitoring the impact of COVID-19.

In order to generate evidence-based recommendations, the survey is administered three times over the next six months. People can decide if they want to complete one, two or all three surveys. The surveys are delivered 6-8 weeks apart.

The first survey is open until 30 September 2020.

A summary of the findings will be made available.

Who is involved?

Swinburne is leading this study, working with national collaborators from University of Western Australia and international collaborators from Brigham Young University (U.S.) and the University of Manchester (UK).

Taking part in the survey

You can find more information about the survey and access more details at swi.nu/shawcovid

